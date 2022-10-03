AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

AU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $91,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $204,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

