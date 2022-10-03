apM Coin (APM) Trading Up 60.5% This Week

apM Coin (APM) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $54.15 million and $15.92 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About apM Coin

apM Coin was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

apM Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

