ARB Co. Limited (ARB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

ARB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Get ARB alerts:

About ARB

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.