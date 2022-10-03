ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 210,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

ARC Document Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,673. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.93%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

