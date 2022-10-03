Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading Up 10.8%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 46,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,059,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 319.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

