Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 69,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arcosa by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Arcosa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.49. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.00 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

