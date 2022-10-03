Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Up 21.1% in September

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 67.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ares Management by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 247.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 140,443 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.41%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

