Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 24.1%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 24.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 289,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 100,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.52 target price on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Up 24.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$30.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.
