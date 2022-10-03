Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 24.1%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 24.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 289,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 100,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.52 target price on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Up 24.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy ( CVE:LIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.