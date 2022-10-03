Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 36,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 29,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Up 3.1 %

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

INTC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. 296,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,492,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

