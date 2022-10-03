Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

