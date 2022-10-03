Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Cintas by 25.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Cintas by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,301. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

