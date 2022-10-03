Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.16. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,410. The company has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.38. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

