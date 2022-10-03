Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,663 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Trading Up 7.2 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $4.32 on Monday, reaching $64.45. 146,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,601,546. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.76%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

