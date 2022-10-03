Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,934. The stock has a market cap of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

