Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $4.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.34 and a 200-day moving average of $199.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

