Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,767.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 273,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 70,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $150.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,819. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

