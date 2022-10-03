Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Danaher stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.43. 9,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,190. The firm has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.69.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
