Armor NXM (arNXM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.17 Million

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Armor NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $13.29 or 0.00068309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Armor NXM has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Armor NXM has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Armor NXM Coin Profile

Armor NXM’s genesis date was January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 238,187 coins. The official website for Armor NXM is armor.fi. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Armor NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor's arNXM vault allows users to stake wNXM tokens with Nexus Mutual without the need to lock their tokens for 90 days. It's been created to boost the amount of capital being staked in the Nexus Mutual protocol.The arNXM Vault accepts deposits of wNXM, exchanges them for arNXM at the current value (based on the amount of NXM the contract has and total supply of arNXM), then a user may withdraw to gain rewards from their staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Armor NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Armor NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Armor NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

