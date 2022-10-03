Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,125. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.55.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

