Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.66 and last traded at $98.66. 4,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 449,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

