Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
AHT stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.41.
Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 205,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $812,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
See Also
