Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

AHT stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.41.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,635,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 205,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 281.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 216,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $812,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also

