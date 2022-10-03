Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $560,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,981 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.79. 49,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.