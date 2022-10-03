Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases 165 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 3.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BlackRock by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,763,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $25.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $575.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $666.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $549.56 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

