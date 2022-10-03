Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.23. 291,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

