AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.96. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $462,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.