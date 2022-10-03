AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Reduced by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,300,000 after purchasing an additional 132,879 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.23. 378,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,224. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.