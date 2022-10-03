Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Lifted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.33. 19,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,080. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.35.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

