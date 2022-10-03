Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.