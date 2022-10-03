Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 679,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 9.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $315,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,882. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

