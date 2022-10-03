Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantor were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $151,845,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,515,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $53,261,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.15. 353,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426,133. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.