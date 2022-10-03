Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 429,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 680,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,243. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $442.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

