Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Up 19.1% in September

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $32.54. 24,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Avient has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,816,000. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 26.8% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,942,000 after buying an additional 875,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 877.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 508,839 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 1,151.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 362,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

