Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,749.29% and a negative return on equity of 131.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
