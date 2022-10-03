Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,049,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 692,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,430,000 after purchasing an additional 77,030 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,556.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.41. 40,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,737. Baidu has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

