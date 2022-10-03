Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 958,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of BBAR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $583.77 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

