Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 297,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

BLX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 112,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Stories

