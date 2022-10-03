Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 87,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

