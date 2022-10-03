Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 662,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,203,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $248.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.