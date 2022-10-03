Bankless DAO (BANK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,865.00

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Bankless DAO has a market cap of $2.40 million and $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bankless DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,403.45 or 0.99917995 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004785 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064414 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080157 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Bankless DAO Profile

Bankless DAO (BANK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2021. Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bankless DAO

