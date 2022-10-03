Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.16

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.16 and last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 8060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.92 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Insider Activity at Banner

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $3,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.