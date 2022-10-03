Barclays Boosts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $224.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $215.64 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

