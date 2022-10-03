Battle Pets Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (PET)

Battle Pets (PET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Battle Pets has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Battle Pets coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Battle Pets has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $142,693.00 worth of Battle Pets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Battle Pets alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004639 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.01620685 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030264 BTC.

About Battle Pets

PET is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2020. Battle Pets’ total supply is 199,324,371 coins. Battle Pets’ official Twitter account is @battle_pets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Battle Pets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”Battle Pets” is a blockchain game about adorable pets running on Binance Smart Chain. Each pet is an NFT(Non-fungible Token) that can be collected, nourished, and armed with weapons to battle with other pets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle Pets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Battle Pets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Battle Pets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Battle Pets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Battle Pets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.