Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Up 42.9%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) shares were up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,095,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 206,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Up 28.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$10.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,075 shares in the company, valued at C$34,843.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

