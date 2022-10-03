BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,470,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 16,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

BCE Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:BCE traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,805. BCE has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

