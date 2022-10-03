Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Buys 7,000 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Stock Up 2.6 %

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $434.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.05.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

