Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $202.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.75. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.