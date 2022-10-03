Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 6,750 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.8% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $187.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $184.94 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Get Rating

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

