Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Intel stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. 1,399,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,492,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

