Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,785. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

