Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,074 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after buying an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 95,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

